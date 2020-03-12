|
HUTCHINGS Roy Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Thursday 27th February 2020
aged 86 years.
Loving Husband of June.
Devoted Dad of the late Ann,
the late Paul, the late Denise, David, Margaret and Clare, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Southside Methodist Church on
Friday 27th March at 2pm, followed on to Peterborough Crematorium at 3pm. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Stanground. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for The British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Rd, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020