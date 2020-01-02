Home

Roy Jackson

Notice Condolences

Roy Jackson Notice
JACKSON Roy Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Nursing Home
on 17th December 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Marlene,
loving Dad to Sharon and Kevin, and father-in-law to Alistair and Joanna,
treasured Dar to
Adam, Jade and Leanne.
Roy will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues of Perkins Engines.
Funeral service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'HEAL' (charity of Roy's GP Dr Prasad) may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
