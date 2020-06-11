|
Lightfoot Roy Arthur It is with great sadness we announce the death of Roy Arthur Lightfoot,
born 17th March 1928,
who passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on 26th May 2020, aged 92, at Cedar Court Nursing Home, Whittlesey.
Loving husband of Jean, father of his sons Denis, and the late Trevor,
his daughters-in-law, Ros and Vanita, his sister, Iris, his grandchildren, James, Jay and Christopher and his three great grandchildren,
Cameron, Evie and Logan;
he will be greatly missed by all.
His funeral will take place on
22nd June 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium at 2.30pm
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020