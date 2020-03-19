|
YERRELL Roy Aged 77 years.
Passed away peacefully
at home on the 9th March 2020.
Beloved husband of Sandra.
Much loved dad of Lisa and
father-in-law of David.
Devoted grandad of Caitlin and Carly.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020