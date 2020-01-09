|
|
|
PORTER Ruby Peacefully passed away on
26th December 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dear mum of Claire, Jeanette and Sally. Mother in law of Dave and Butch.
Much loved nan of Jon, Rhian,
Abbie and Katie.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 20th January 2020, 11.30 am at St John's Church, Werrington. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020