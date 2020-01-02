Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Ruby Smith

Ruby Smith Notice
SMITH Ruby May Passed away peacefully at
Thorpe Hall Hospice on the 13th
December 2019 aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late James Smith,
dearest mum of Joe, Sister of Rita,
Pam & the late Pat, also a loving
grandmother & great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
on the 6th January 2020 at 2pm at
St Matthew's Church, Eye, followed by
a burial at 3pm at Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel
of rest. Donations may be made at
the service to Thorpe Hall Hospice,
Sue Ryder.
All further enquiries to CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
