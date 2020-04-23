Home

Ruth Rowell Notice
Rowell Ruth Gillian Died peacefully on the
10th April 2020, aged 76 at
Polebrook Nursing Home.
Dearly loved wife of Derek,
much loved mum of Joanne,
Adrian and Louise, adored grandma
of Jacob, Dominic, Harry and Morgan
and wonderful mother-in-law to
Lola, Richard and Gary.
Due to the public health crisis,
a private family funeral will be held
on the 24th April 2020.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be
held at a later date when circumstances allow.
Enquiries to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
