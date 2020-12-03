|
LEADER Sam of Uppingham,
passed away peacefully
on 17th November 2020,
aged 94 years.
He will be greatly missed by Margaret, Sue, his grandchildren
and all of his family.
Given the current circumstances
a small private funeral will be held.
However, donations are being
gratefully received for
Prostate Cancer UK
which can be made online via
www.emdormanfuneral.co.uk
or sent direct to
E M Dorman, Funeral Directors,
Uppingham, Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020