Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Leader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Leader

Notice Condolences

Sam Leader Notice
LEADER Sam of Uppingham,
passed away peacefully
on 17th November 2020,
aged 94 years.

He will be greatly missed by Margaret, Sue, his grandchildren
and all of his family.

Given the current circumstances
a small private funeral will be held.

However, donations are being
gratefully received for
Prostate Cancer UK
which can be made online via
www.emdormanfuneral.co.uk
or sent direct to
E M Dorman, Funeral Directors,
Uppingham, Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -