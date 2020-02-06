|
BANNER Sarah Harriet
(née O'Farrell) Passed away on 19th January
aged 40 years at Sue Ryder Hospice, Peterborough. Partner at Roythornes Solicitors she will be sadly missed by her adoring family and all who knew her, socially and professionally.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 28th February, 12.00noon at Peterborough Crematorium.
Friends, clients and colleagues welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Sue Ryder Hospice, Thorpe Hall, Peterborough or Melanoma UK may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020