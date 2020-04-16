|
ZIRPOLO Saverio (Savi) Sadly passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
11th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Devoted beloved husband of Rita. Dearly loved father of Lisa and Daniela and father-in-law of Chris and Tabassum. Much loved nonno of Fabrizio, Marcello, Zayyan and great nonno to Leo. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle,
who will be greatly missed by all.
A private family interment will take place at Fletton Cemetery Mausoleum. Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough. PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020