Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Saverio Zirpolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saverio Zirpolo

Notice Condolences

Saverio Zirpolo Notice
ZIRPOLO Saverio (Savi) Sadly passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
11th April 2020, aged 72 years.
Devoted beloved husband of Rita. Dearly loved father of Lisa and Daniela and father-in-law of Chris and Tabassum. Much loved nonno of Fabrizio, Marcello, Zayyan and great nonno to Leo. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle,
who will be greatly missed by all.
A private family interment will take place at Fletton Cemetery Mausoleum. Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough. PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -