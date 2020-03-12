Home

BLESSETT Sheila Ann
(Known as Ann) Passed away peacefully after a
short illness at Thorpe Hall on
4th March 2020, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
mother of Louise, grandmother of Ben and Sam and mother-in-law of John.
She will be dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th March, 10.45am at
St Andrew's Church, Northborough followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
