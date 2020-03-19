|
Donnor Sheila Passed away suddenly at
Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday 29th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of the late Harry.
Loving Mum, Step Mum and Nan. Special Sister.
Sheila will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at
St John's Church, Werrington, on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 13:00pm.
Flowers may be sent to
the chapel of rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020