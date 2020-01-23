Home

Patten Sheila Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on Thursday
9th January, surrounded by her
loving family, aged 74 years.
Devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.

If desired, donations may be made
at the service in Sheila's
memory to Sue Ryder.
The funeral service is taking place at
St Peter and All Souls Church, on Thursday 6th February at 12 noon.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
