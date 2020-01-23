|
|
|
HUDSON (née Wright )
Shirley Aged 64 years. Passed away on the 15th January 2020. Shirley was well cared for and happy
at The Maltings Care Home, Peterborough. Devoted mum of Molly. Much loved sister of John and
sister-in-law of Janice.
Loving daughter of Eileen
and of the late Stan.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by cremation at Fenland Crematorium. No flowers please by request, donations if desired for the Special Care Baby Unit at Peterborough City Hospital may be made at the service. Enquiries to
H.E. Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey,
Peterborough, PE7 1TT.
Tel: 01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020