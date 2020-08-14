|
BINDEMANN
The Reverend
Dr Sidney Bindemann
Died peacefully on August 8th 2020, aged 87.
Sidney (known to many as Sid) is survived by his sons, Karl, Neil and Martin, and grandchildren, Grace, Arthur and Greta.
A Congregational then latterly a United Reformed Church minister as well as a leading clinical psychologist of his time, Sidney Bindemann can be rightly regarded as a founding figure within the modern discipline of psycho-oncology. For over three decades, his innovative and pioneering work brought comfort and relief to thousands of cancer patients and their relatives. He served as consultant clinical psychologist at the Beatson Oncology Centre, Glasgow and Director of the Phoenix Cancer Foundation
(a Scottish Cancer Charity that he founded). He also held the office of honorary senior lecturer in the University of Glasgow's Oncology Department, Faculty of Medicine. The Christian faith and ministry remained core to his life, serving initially as a Salvation Army Officer then ordination into the Congregational church and minister at School Wynd and Broomhill Congregational Churches, Paisley & Glasgow respectively as well as his services in clinical practice. Following the death of his beloved wife Christine (in 2006) he moved to Stamford, Lincolnshire.
There will be a small funeral service for family and close friends on 19th August, at Stamford United Reformed Church, Star Lane. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to either Marie Curie or Macmillan Cancer Support. The intent is to hold a memorial service to celebrate Sid's life in 2021.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2020