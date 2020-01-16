|
|
|
DOWNS Sidney Gordon Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving Husband of Joyce,
loving Dad of Linda, Martin and Nigel. Father- in-law to Steve, Jill and Tracy. Also Grandad and Great Grandad. Gordon will be sadly missed by
all that knew him.
Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 13:00pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Sparkle Foundation at Maxey House.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020