Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Sonia Lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE Sonia Passed away peacefully on
8th January 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Fred. Much loved mum of Adina and Carl. Mother in law of Darren and Jo. Devoted and proud nannie of Kayleigh, Victoria, Lewis, Owen, Kyle and great nannie of Ryan.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th February, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers but, if desired, donations for Breast Cancer UK or PCH Amazon Children's Ward (cheques payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY) may be given at the service or sent to
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
