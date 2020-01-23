|
|
|
LAWRENCE Sonia Passed away peacefully on
8th January 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Fred. Much loved mum of Adina and Carl. Mother in law of Darren and Jo. Devoted and proud nannie of Kayleigh, Victoria, Lewis, Owen, Kyle and great nannie of Ryan.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th February, 11.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers but, if desired, donations for Breast Cancer UK or PCH Amazon Children's Ward (cheques payable to NWANGLIAFT CHARITY) may be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020