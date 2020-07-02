Home

Stephen Hudson

Stephen Hudson Notice
Hudson Stephen 'Steve' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
20th June 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband to Ann,
loving father to Paul and Mark,
loving father-in-law to Tina and
Joanne and a much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service for immediate family only at Peterborough Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Royal Papworth Hospital can be made in Stephen's memory.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020
