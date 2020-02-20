|
Butcher Susan Nadine Peacefully passed away on Monday 10th February 2020. A much loved wife, mum, sister, sister in law and friend many. Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Susan's memory if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made at the service or sent to
Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services, 5 Market Place, Whittlesey PE7 1AB Tel: 01733 200565
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020