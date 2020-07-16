|
|
|
Cripps Susan Kathleen Sadly passed away on
the 28th June 2020,
aged 69 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances
a funeral service will be held for
close family and friends on
Friday 24th July 2020 at 12:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mind in Susan's memory.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020