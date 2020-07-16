Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Cripps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Cripps

Notice Condolences

Susan Cripps Notice
Cripps Susan Kathleen Sadly passed away on
the 28th June 2020,
aged 69 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current circumstances
a funeral service will be held for
close family and friends on
Friday 24th July 2020 at 12:00pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mind in Susan's memory.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -