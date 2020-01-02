Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kennedy

Notice Condolences

Susan Kennedy Notice
KENNEDY Susan Ruth Passed away on
4th December 2019 at home.

Sister, mother, grandmother and friend - sadly missed by those who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Redbourn Herts on Monday 13th January 2020 at 2.30pm.
Those who wish to may donate to Diabetes UK in memory of Susan in place of flowers. Please give notice if you wish to attend, by contacting
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -