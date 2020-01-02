|
KENNEDY Susan Ruth Passed away on
4th December 2019 at home.
Sister, mother, grandmother and friend - sadly missed by those who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Redbourn Herts on Monday 13th January 2020 at 2.30pm.
Those who wish to may donate to Diabetes UK in memory of Susan in place of flowers. Please give notice if you wish to attend, by contacting
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020