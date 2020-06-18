|
|
|
McPARTLIN
Susan Passed away peacefully at home on 26th May 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving mum of Andrew, Teresa and Laura, and a much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Due to the current circumstances
the funeral service will be
private for family only.
Donations in aid of Yaxley group practice may be made if desired, payable to 'Lakeside Healthcare'.
All enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley Tel:01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 18, 2020