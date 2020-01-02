Home

Suzanne Wilkins

Suzanne Wilkins Notice
WILKINS Suzanne Passed away peacefully at
Ashlynn Grange
on 16th December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Richard.
Loving mother to Lisa and Jeff.
Also a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 9th January 2020,
12.00 noon at
Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the
Alzheimer's Society at the service.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
