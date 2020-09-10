|
|
|
Whitehead Sydney Passed away peacefully after a long illness in the comfort of his home on Wednesday 2nd September aged 80 years
Beloved husband of Linda,
loving dad to Desi, Callum and Daniel,
dear uncle to Justine and Lee
and good friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Stilton on 18th September 2020 at 10.15
followed by cremation.
Sadly, due to covid 19 restrictions only close family and invited mourners
may attend inside the church.
Flowers or donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o
E B King, 20 High Street,
Stilton, Peterborough PE7 3RA
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020