|
|
|
DALE (née Bullivant)
Sylvia Passed away after a long illness on 9th November 2020 at Ashlyn Grange, Peterborough, aged 91 years.
Dearest mother of Joyce and Christine, devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Monday 30th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in memory of Sylvia
to Sue Ryder Foundation
would be gratefully accepted.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020