Dyke Sylvia Mary Peacefully passed away at
Thorpe Wood Care Home on
5th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
mum of Anne, Chris, Sue and Kate. Beloved granny of David, Peter,
Matthew, Ben and Beth who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current restrictions a
private family service will take place today, Thursday 17th September,
at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor,
followed by a committal service
at Peterborough Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for the thoughtful and kind messages that they have received at this sad time. All enquiries to the
entrusted funeral directors:
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020