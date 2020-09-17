Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Dyke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Dyke

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Dyke Notice
Dyke Sylvia Mary Peacefully passed away at
Thorpe Wood Care Home on
5th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
mum of Anne, Chris, Sue and Kate. Beloved granny of David, Peter,
Matthew, Ben and Beth who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current restrictions a
private family service will take place today, Thursday 17th September,
at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor,
followed by a committal service
at Peterborough Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for the thoughtful and kind messages that they have received at this sad time. All enquiries to the
entrusted funeral directors:
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -