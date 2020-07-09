|
EASEY Sylvia May Jones Passed away peacefully at
Broadleigh Care Home
on 21st June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph
Devoted companion of Michael
Special Step-Sister of Letty Myrtle
and a Dearest Auntie.
Sylvia will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1.00pm
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to be
made to Macmillan Cancer (Peterborough Branch)
Private Family Funeral Service
due to current conditions.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020