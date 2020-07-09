Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Easey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Easey

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Easey Notice
EASEY Sylvia May Jones Passed away peacefully at
Broadleigh Care Home
on 21st June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph
Devoted companion of Michael
Special Step-Sister of Letty Myrtle
and a Dearest Auntie.
Sylvia will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1.00pm
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to be
made to Macmillan Cancer (Peterborough Branch)
Private Family Funeral Service
due to current conditions.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -