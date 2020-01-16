|
|
|
BEAN Terry Passed away after a short illness bravely fought on the 5th January 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the late Valerie. Much loved father of Jannette, Christopher, Michelle and Michael,
and brother of Brian.
The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday 28th January at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE. Donations may be made at the service to Macmillan Nurses.
For any further enquiries please contact Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020