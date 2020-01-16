|
HURWORTH Terry Aged 83 years. Passed away at
home on the 4th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Pam.
Sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers please by request,
donations if desired for Yaxley
Group Practice and Sue Ryder Care,
Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral
Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020