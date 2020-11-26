Home

IPPOLITO Theresa Mary Passed away at home on
11th November 2020
aged 68 years.
Loving mum of Luke and Gemma. special sister of Sharon, Stephen
and Michael, an adored auntie
and a treasured friend to many.
Your empty place no one can fill,
we miss you mum and always will.
The funeral service will take place at St Luke's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 12.00pm followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366 .
Donations in lieu if desired to
The Peterborough Soup Kitchen.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
