TURNER Theresa Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Sunday 12th April, aged 83 years.
Devoted wife of Ron.
Loving Mother of Paul, Jaqueline, Lucy, Nick and David, Mother-in-Law,
Nanny and Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 28th April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. No donations.
All further enquiries to be made to Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, 2 Bretton Court, Peterborough, PE3 8DU
Tel:- 01773 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
