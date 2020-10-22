|
ROBSON Thomas Henry After an acute illness, Tommy bravely battled for four weeks, he sadly slipped away on 8th October 2020,
aged 76 years.
He leaves a heartbroken family including his partner Helen, son Ian, daughter Anita, grandchildren Georgia, Kelsey, Harry, Charley, Alfie, Noah and Finley a devoted sister Barbara, dear friends, former team mates and his beloved wider family at Posh.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 30th October 2020 at 3.30pm. Immediate family and club players only please, but donations are very welcome in lieu to the MND Association c/o Co-operative Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tommy's funeral cortege will travel over the town bridge and into the Posh ground at London Road at approximately 2.45pm en route to the crematorium to allow friends and fans who are unable to attend the funeral
to pay their last respects.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020