|
|
|
Osker Thomas Passed away suddenly
in the arms of his wife at home on
8th November 2020, aged 65 years.
Devoted husband of Shaz Osker,
loving father of Emie and Robbie,
loving brother of John and Margaret and brother-in-law to Pat, Margaret, Cazzy and Debbie, son-in-law of Mick and Noreen, father-in-law of Abbas and Tammy, loving grampie to Ariella, Toni, Jordan and Danny, great grandad to Kelsey and Liam also a loving uncle to Darren, Maria Simon, Andrew Carl, Danielle, Megan and Dude.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be loved forever more.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020
at 1.00pm.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest,
CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made in Thomas's memory for
Cancer Research.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020