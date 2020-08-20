Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Aldous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Aldous

Notice Condolences

Tony Aldous Notice
ALDOUS Tony Peacefully died at
Peterborough City Hospital on
11th August 2020 aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Judith, dear dad of Clare and James, loving grandad of Zak, Jack, Emily and Chloe.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th August
at St Paul's Church, Lincoln Road.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made to
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
tonyaldous
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -