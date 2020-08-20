|
|
|
ALDOUS Tony Peacefully died at
Peterborough City Hospital on
11th August 2020 aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Judith, dear dad of Clare and James, loving grandad of Zak, Jack, Emily and Chloe.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th August
at St Paul's Church, Lincoln Road.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired may be made to
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
tonyaldous
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020