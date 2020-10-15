|
FOSTER Tony Peacefully passed away at home on
1st October 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Father of Vivien, Robert and Tamsin.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 19th October at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations to Submariners Museum may be given via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding
/tonyfoster
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020