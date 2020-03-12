|
|
|
Clarke Tracy Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 21/02/2020 at home,
aged 48 years.
Beloved wife of Gregory
and loving mum of Jonathan.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
St Mary's Church, Whittlesey at 12.30pm, followed by burial
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
All flowers welcome but donations for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service if you wish to do so. Enquiries may be made to
H E Bull and Son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey PE7 1TT Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020