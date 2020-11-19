|
AMES Una Passed away peacefully
on 10th November 2020, at home with her loving family by her side,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Ray,
adored mum of Melenie and Simon, mother in law of Ian and Helene,
sister in law of Beryl and nana of
Abigail, Isabelle, Olivia and Millie.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 25th November at Peterborough Crematorium.
The family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
via Just Giving page
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/In-loving-memory-
of-Una-Ames
Enquires to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020