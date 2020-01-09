|
|
|
PRIEST Val Peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on
28th December 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Graham. Loving mum of Richard, Carolyn and nan of Georgia. The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th January 2020, 10.30am at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020