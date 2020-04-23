|
Burr (née Brown)
Valerie Joyce Born 9th February 1946, passed away in Peterborough on Thursday 9th April 2020,
aged 74 years.
She was the devoted wife of the late Peter, loving mum to Elizabeth,
dearest twin sister of Wendy and special nan to Luke and Matthew.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium,
on Wednesday 29th April at 1pm.
Flowers are welcome or
donations in lieu may be sent
directly to Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020