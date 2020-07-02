Home

SCHOFIELD Valerie Rose Aged 83 years.
Passed away on the
12th June 2020.
Much loved mum of Sharon,
Debbie, Geoff and Keith.
Loving nan and great-nan.
Sadly missed by all of her
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium for immediate family to attend.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice may be sent direct. Cheques payable to ' Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall' to Fundraising Department, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, Peterborough PE3 6LW.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley,
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020
