|
|
|
DAMS Vilma Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side,
at Peterborough City Hospital
on Friday 24th January 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Ray Dams.
Dearest Mother of David, Karen and Andrew. Also mother in law of Gail, David and Hayley. Special Nan (Nanna) of Gemma-Louise, Alexander,
Lee, Sean, Steven, Jack, Thomas.
Great Nan to eight.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 15:30.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired, maybe made at the service for
Peterborough City Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020