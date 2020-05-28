|
|
|
HARBOUR Violet Marina Formerly of The Pavilions, passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Care Home on 15th May 2020 aged 85 years.
Much loved sister of Sidney, Peter, Lynda and the late Vera May.
Violet will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 11am
for close friends and family.
Donations may be made, in Violet's Memory for The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Services, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 28, 2020