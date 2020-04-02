Home

Wilson Virginia (Ginny) Passed away peacefully
at Peterborough City Hospital
on 26th March 2020, aged 72.
Devoted loving wife of Rodney and mother of Craig and Jamie.
Ginny will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Donations may be made directly to Macmillan Nurses or the
Oncology Department at
Peterborough City Hospital.
All further enquires to
Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough PE4 6 LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020
