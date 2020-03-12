Home

Vivian Heath

Notice Condolences

Vivian Heath Notice
Heath Vivian Lucy
(Nee Todd) Passed away peacefully
on 2nd March 2020,
aged 85 years, after a long illness.
Loving Wife of Eric, Mum to Garry, Stuart and Karen, Grandma of Todd, James, Daniel and Kitty.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 19th March, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Facial Palsy UK may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle,
Peterborough, PE8 5PS, www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
