|
|
|
HODSON Walter (Wally) Aged 87 years, died peacefully at home on the 30th September 2020.
Loving husband of Beverley.
Much loved dad of Gary and Karen, Paul, Alan and Sue, and Jane.
Devoted grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium for immediate family to attend.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to the family.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street,
Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020