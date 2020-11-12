|
|
|
SOUTH WALTER JOSEPH Passed away at
Kingston Hospital, Jamaica
on 30th May 2020.
A loving Husband and Father.
The funeral will take place at 10.00am on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at Fletton Chapel followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery. The family would also like to thank Arvell and Nerrisa
and family for all their support.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020