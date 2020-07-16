Home

BRENNAN William Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday 7th July 2020, aged 73 years.
William was a beloved godfather
of Nickki Porter and doted on
her daughter Ava.
Also a brother to 6 siblings.
He was the kindest, most gentle man anyone could ever meet.
He will be sadly missed.
Donations may be made to
The Stroke Association.
For any further enquiries please contact CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020
