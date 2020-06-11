Home

William Clulow

William Clulow Notice
Clulow William
"Ian" Passed away peacefully at home on 28th May 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Ian, Adrian and David and grandfather of Ariana and Sofia.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on
Friday 12th June at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020
