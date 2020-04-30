Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
HARLOCK Winifred Jean Passed away peacefully at
Longueville Court Nursing Home on 22nd April 2020, aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Bryan.
A dearly loved mum of Tina and the late Jayne, mother-in-law of Graham
and a special nan of
Jamie, Kayleigh and Kirsty.
Private family service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 5th May.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
